LEVITT AMP CONCERT SERIES WILL RETURN JUNE 23

A Wisconsin National Guardsman from Kiel has placed second in the Region-IV Best Warrior Competition held a week ago at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Sergeant Joshua Kleinhans, who was recently promoted to that rank from Specialist, competed against soldiers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio in a five-day test of technical and tactical skills. Kleinhans had previously been named “Wisconsin Soldier of the Year” in April, sending him on to the regional competition in which he was bested by Specialist Nathanial Miska of the Minnesota National Guard.
