Dallas, TX

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 1 highlights: Golden State takes 1-0 series lead

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Golden State Warriors remained perfect at home in the 2022 playoffs on Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals with an impressive 112-87 win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Thanks to the defensive efforts of Andrew Wiggins, and the Warriors’ team as a whole, Doncic was held to 20 points, including just two points in the entire second half. Doncic also had seven turnovers, and was a game-worst -30 on the night.

The series will continue with Game 2 at the Chase Center on Friday night. Here are all the highlights from the Warriors’ win on Wednesday.

