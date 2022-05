The series of rain showers and storms that hit Central Minnesota last week has dealt additional consequences for area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He fished the Horseshoe chain of lakes this week and that's where the pictures from this story are coming from. Schmitt says high water levels made it difficult for anglers on fishing opener weekend because boat accesses and some boat access parking lots were under water. He says the trouble still persists this week on many Central Minnesota lakes.

