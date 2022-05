On May 18, Glenwood Bahnson Rose went to Heaven to resume his 65-year marriage with Jean Pulley Rose, after being apart for the last 4 months. He was a humble, selfless, Christian man, and devoted husband, Daddy, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend who will be terribly missed. He and Jean were too well-loved to ever be forgotten.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO