Across the street from The Griff, a luxurious apartment complex in Germantown, protesters dressed in black held flowers and crosses in memory of the Hispanic construction workers that have died over the last two years in Nashville's booming construction industry. Across from the crowd stood a towering chain link fence preventing trespassers from entering another […]

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO