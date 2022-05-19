ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PGA Championship Lands Tulsa In The National Spotlight

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgpTz_0fjPutiH00

The return of the PGA Championship to Southern Hills is putting Tulsa in the national spotlight.

Tournament Director Bryan Karns says Tulsa is underrated and points to the city hosting another PGA Championship as another chance to be in the national spotlight.

About three thousand people are on the ground serving as volunteers this week, and organizers say it contributes to the championship's success.

That kind of response is noticed by both the PGA and other events across the country and paints a positive picture for Tulsa hosting future events.

PGA officials are anticipating hundreds of millions of dollars in economic revenue for the city from all the spectators making their way to town.

"We've got national partners really from all over the world that are coming into this, you've got a broadcast between CBS and ESPN, the coverage is almost unmatched and unparalleled in terms of the visibility that Tulsa, that Southern Hills is going to get from the PGA Championship," said Karns.

Officials say many of the vendors are also coming from across the country and getting to experience Tulsa for the first time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Volunteers#Paints#Pga Championship Lands#Cbs
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: Horseback Rider Fatally Shot In NE OKC

One person was shot while riding a horse Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The incident happened around 9 p.m. near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox Avenue. According to authorities, two people were riding on horseback when one of them was shot. The rider who was not shot went back to...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Bartlesville Man Charged In Federal Court With Threatening Rep Kevin Hern

A Bartlesville man faces federal charges after the FBI says he threatened to kidnap and kill Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern and Hern’s family. Documents say, Hern, who represents Oklahoma's first congressional district, had to step up security several times because of Keith Eisenberger’s threats. The complaint filed late last week, alleges 39-year-old Eisenberger, made both threats online and in person at Hern’s offices in Tulsa and Washington DC.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Bomb Squad Called To Home In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police said an Amazon truck driver was performing deliveries when an unidentified man threw a grenade-like object into the truck. The incident happened at a home Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Western Avenue. The department's Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Police said the grenade-like...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy