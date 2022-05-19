Author Correction: Enhanced stability in CHNHPbI hybrid perovskite from mechano-chemical synthesis: structural, microstructural and optoelectronic characterization
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-68085-0, published online 08 July 2020. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in Supplementary Table S1 where the y value "0.7868(8)" for the Crystallographic data at I2 was incorrectly given as "0.7838(8)". The original Supplementary Information file is...www.nature.com
