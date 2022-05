Members of the Nebraska City middle school track team competed at the recent middle school state tournament at Gothenburg. Rico broke school record in 1600 meter run at the meet. The new record time was 4:55.81. The previous record was 5:03.07. Rico’s time placed him sixth. He also ran to a 15th place finish in the 800. Marth placed 11th in the discus and 12th in the shot. Vasser placed 15th in the shot.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO