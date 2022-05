More than 40 students participated in the recent Peru State College Research and Creativity Expo. This was the third year the College hosted the event. Under the direction of the Research and Creativity Expo Committee, the event was divided into two sections – Poster and Creative Exhibitions and Creative and Oral Presentations. Dr. Timothy Borchers, Vice President for Academic Affairs, chaired the committee. Dr. Borchers noted, “The Research and Creativity Expo allows our students to showcase their scholarly and creative works. This opportunity develops their skills in critical thinking and communication, which are important skills for the workplace or graduate school.”

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO