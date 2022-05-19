David Frederick Loper III

Members of the Nebraska City boys’ track team competed at the state meet at Omaha Burke Stadium on Wednesday, May 18. MJ Nelson ran in the preliminary rounds of the 100 and 400 meter dash. Mason Houghton, Alex Rico, Kalan Fritch and Daniel Adanza ran in the 3200 meter relay.
After 35 years of service with Southeast Community College, Julie Vasey has decided to bid the college farewell and head off to a warmer climate. She and her husband Mark, who worked at the College for 25 years, are heading to Texas, where they can enjoy warmer temperatures and be close to extended family.
Tom Gude from Gude Mortuary will present a program titled “Pre-Planning Funeral Arrangements for Peace of Mind” at 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the Kimmel Gallery at the Morton-James Public Library (923 1st Corso, Nebraska City). The presentation is free and open to the public.
William “Bill” H. Werner, 68 of Syracuse, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1953, to Harold & Phyllis (Petersen) Werner in Syracuse. Bill attended Dist. 38 country school and graduated from Syracuse high school. After graduation he attended Milford Community College and worked for Gartner Construction. He later worked for many years on the receiving docks at Dillards. Bill was always willing to lend a helping hand. He.
Nebraska City parents looking for childcare may soon have another in-town option. During the May 16 meeting of the Nebraska City City Council, the council approved a $10,000 forgivable loan from the City of Nebraska City Economic Development Program Growth Funds for Knapp Time to start a daycare center at 417 Central Ave. with the goal of opening in August.
The American Legion needs help putting up flags around the Otoe County Courthouse and at Wyuka Cemetery. Weather permitting, flags will be put up at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, and then taken down at 5 p.m. that day. Volunteers will begin putting flags on veterans’ graves at Wyuka...
