ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Centennial, Colgate Energy combine to create $7-billion Permian basin producer

By Arunima Kumar
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -Centennial Resource Development Inc and Colgate Energy Partners III LLC have agreed to a merger of equals, the companies said on Thursday, creating a $7 billion Permian Basin-focused U.S. oil and gas producer.

The deal comes when global crude prices have surged following sanctions on big producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, helping create attractive corporate valuations after years of financial underperformance.

Reuters reported in December that the private equity owners of Colgate Energy were preparing to float the shale oil producer on the stock market at a valuation approaching $4 billion.

“Colgate achieves a public listing without having to test a challenging IPO market for upstream companies while Centennial materially boosts scale including more than doubling production and acreage at a fair price,” said Andrew Dittmar, director at energy data and analytics firm Enverus.

Shares of Centennial, founded by shale pioneer Mark Papa, rose 1.3% to $7.59.

Thursday’s deal will create the largest exploration and production firm focused on the Delaware Basin, the westernmost shale field within the Permian, the largest U.S. oil producing basin, the companies said.

The combined company will have a total production of about 135,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The deal seems “extremely sensible” and was one of the more obvious public/private combinations available with complimentary assets in the northern and southern Delaware basin, Dittmar said.

The deal, which values Colgate at about $3.9 billion, is expected to close in the second half of 2022, following which existing Centennial shareholders will own about 53% of the combined company and Colgate owners the rest.

Sean Smith, Centennial’s CEO, will serve as the combined company’s executive chair, while current Colgate co-CEOs Will Hickey and James Walter will lead it.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global gas crunch claims first Australian trading casualty

MELBOURNE, May 24 (Reuters) - A gas seller that supplied 7% of the eastern Australian market has collapsed due to soaring global gas prices, the first significant casualty in the country from the global gas supply crisis due to sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Essential Services...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

TotalEnergies to supply LNG for South Korea's Hanwha Energy

May 24 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has signed a long-term sale contract with South Korea’s Hanwha Energy Corporation for the supply of 600,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 15 years, the French energy group said on Tuesday. The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Reuters

Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will cut its global production plan by about 100,000 to roughly 850,000 vehicles in June due to the semiconductor shortage, it said on Tuesday. The company did not change its estimate of producing about 9.7 million vehicles worldwide by March 2023.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil prices ease on concerns over recession, weaker consumption

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and weaker consumption outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand in China after Beijing’s promises of stimulus. Brent crude futures for July slid 35 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Energy Companies#Oil Company#Oil Producer#Permian#Centennial#Enverus
Reuters

Denmark's Topsoe plans Europe's largest electrolyser plant

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group Topsoe plans to build Europe's biggest plant making electrolysers - machines that produce the green hydrogen considered a cornerstone of the shift to cleaner energy. Hydrogen is categorised as green when made using renewable power, and is seen as critical in helping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, as technology stocks and export-focussed healthcare companies countered gains in mining and banking stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down just 0.1% at 7,144.60 by 0034 GMT. In global equities, stocks rallied after the European Central...
MARKETS
Reuters

Belarus says it is checking combat-readiness of army equipment

May 23 (Reuters) - Belarus's army has begun checking its weaponry and logistics equipment to make sure they are combat-ready, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. In a statement, it said the army was carrying out checks on equipment in long-term storage. "The inspection will determine the condition of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50 bln in S.Korea through 2025

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology. The South Korean auto...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky

LONDON (Reuters) - Mining and oil firms led an 11% jump in dividend payouts to a first-quarter record of $302.5 billion, according to a closely-watched global report, though it warned companies face a growing number of challenges in the months ahead. The war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, high energy and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy