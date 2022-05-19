The rise of COVID cases, hospitalizations nationwide
The United States has seen a threefold increase in...www.cbsnews.com
The United States has seen a threefold increase in...www.cbsnews.com
from the flu, common cold, allergies, heat stroke or mental illness. stop the drama in reporting nonfiction, it has gotten old fast
I work in a hospital. Hospitalizations are not rising. We have TWO Covid cases for our entire hospital
Even if someone rises from the dead, the propagandized sheeple will still not believe what they see or acknowledge the truth about the covid sham that has been so viciously perpetrated on our citizenry by the “bought off” “Medical Establishment. Wake up Sheeple before its too late, research the truth from reputable medical professionals, its all out there. Find it !
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 46