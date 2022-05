CHICAGO — Two men are being held without bail after a shooting last week outside a Near North Side McDonald’s left two people dead and seven others wounded. Jaylun Sanders, 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Another man, Kameron Abram, 20, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was cited for trespassing on the CTA, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO