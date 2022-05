The Vidalia High School Administration is closely monitoring the weather concerning the 2022 Vidalia High School Graduation Ceremonies. At this time, the graduation ceremonies will take place as scheduled on Friday at 7:30 P.M. at Buck Cravey Field. The administration will do everything within its power to make sure that the ceremony is held on Friday night. However, if it becomes necessary because of inclement weather to postpone the ceremonies, it will be rescheduled for Saturday morning at 8:30 A.M at Buck Cravey Field. Please monitor the school’s Social Media sites as well as the school and district websites for updates.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO