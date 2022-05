SCHENECTADY - Congressman Paul Tonko kicked off his weeks-long tour to visit the sites of the 15 community funding projects selected for 2022. Monday's itinerary took him to Schenectady, where he wants to grow community awareness for the project. Tonko believes that way, it will be easier to convince the Appropriations Committee of importance to spread federal money into local communities.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO