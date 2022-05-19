Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals why he loves playing Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have had their fair share of divisional battles over the course of their franchise history. Being competitive in the fierce AFC North division is a tough thing to do, but Baltimore has done it rather consistently.

The 2021 season wasn’t kind to the Ravens for multiple reasons. They suffered many major injuries to key players, and as a result struggled in their division, going 1-5 overall. That included two blowout losses to the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended up being the AFC representative in Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow appeared on the “Full Send Podcast“, and talked about a plethora of different topics. During the show he revealed why he loves playing Baltimore, saying that the Ravens like to talk a lot.

Divisional games can be as intense as it gets when it comes to NFL matchups, and with that usually comes plenty of trash talking. Burrow had what some might call a “welcome to the NFL moment” in his first-ever game against Baltimore back in 2020, but got the better of the Ravens both times the two teams matched up in 2021.

2022 should provide more great matchups between the division rivals, as the Bengals will be looking to defend their AFC North crown while Baltimore will be out trying to show the league that they’re back after a down year.