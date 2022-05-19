Posts in May 19, 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

By Tyler Bue
wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Bue - Planning for the Annual Karner Blue Fun Run/Walk has begun, and the...

wwisradio.com

wwisradio.com

St. Paul Man Arrested With Two Children in Vehicle After High Speed Chase in Jackson County

A St. Paul man was taken into custody yesterday after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 12:40 in the morning, Deputies were advised of a vehicle traveling west on I-94 at a high rate of speed in a construction zone. They were able to locate the vehicle near Hixton, where it was traveling at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled from law enforcement, traveling nearly 16 miles before Jackson County Deputies were able to use a tire deflation device to get the vehicle stopped safely. Once stopped, the driver, 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul was taken into custody and it was observed that there were two small children in the vehicle, one in an infant carrier not fastened to the seat nor secured within the carrier. A search of the vehicle turned up 13 grams of methamphetamine. Otis was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

NWS Confirms EF0 Tornado Touched Down in Monroe County on May 19th

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado struck two properties in Monroe County during the severe weather experienced in West Central Wisconsin last week. The tornado touched down on Thursday (5/19) around 8:21 pm according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. It struck two properties on Javelin Road in the Town of Wells, about 5 miles southeast of Sparta. The tornado was a little over a quarter mile long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. No one was injured, but the tornado did do damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper was thrown through the air about 100 feet into a tree. Tree damage was also reported on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail.
MONROE COUNTY, WI

