A Taylor County couple survived a bear attack in their home near Medford. The bear was eating from their backyard bird feeder Friday night — and when they opened the window to tell her off, she charged at the home, coming in through the window. Both the husband and wife tried to fend her off with a kitchen knife, but when that proved unsuccessful the husband retrieved a firearm and shot her to death. The couple was treated and released with bites and other injuries but are expected to recover. Their children were not harmed. Officers say the bear did have a cub with her, who ran from the scene as its mother charged.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO