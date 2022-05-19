Desmond Ridder: 'I'm Going to put my Best Foot Forward' in Atlanta Falcons QB Battle

The rookie made the comments during an appearance on 92.9 The Game earlier this week.

CINCINNATI — New Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is adjusting well to life in the NFL, while still keeping his eye on the prize: starting in Week One. His one big roadblock in that goal is another new Falcon in Marcus Mariota.

Ridder appeared on 92.9 The Game this week and discussed the process on Andy and Randy .

“It’s been great, and I think it will continue to be great," Ridder said about working with Mariota. "We’re both competitors, and at the end of the day we both want a healthy competition, and I think that’s what we look at it as. Obviously, I’m the younger guy, he’s the vet, so I’m looking up to him – whether that’s pre-practice routine, whether that’s maintaining your arm care, I’m going to him asking questions. And then we’re just making each other better every single day both on the field and off the field. Like I said, he’s got a lot more experience on me as far as when it comes to the NFL, so I’m just taking it in like a sponge, gaining in all the information that I can to be the best player I can be."

Ridder almost always picks his words wisely, but it's clear that he wants to lead this franchise sooner rather than later.

“Yes sir. At the end of the day, I’m going to put my best foot forward, and if they give it to Marcus they give it Marcus, if they give it to me they give it to me," Ridder said about being the starter. "I’m going to do whatever my role is for this team to make the team better at the end of the day, so whatever that role is I’m all for it.”

The greatest quarterback in Bearcats history showed his skills at Rookie Minicamp this past weekend and already has an affinity for the Falcons top pick in 2022.

