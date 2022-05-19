ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

High School Sports Results: Wednesday May 18

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Ella Voit complete game win with 13 strikeouts. Rachel Dingmann and Ella with 2 hits and Sam O’Donnell drove in...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Prep Baseball Update – May 23, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

SCTCC Students Headed to National Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Two students at St Cloud Community and Technical College are headed to a national competition. Electrical Construction student Nick Lanham and HVAC/R student Alec Schrupp will participate in the National Leadership and Skills Conference from June 20th through the 24th in Atlanta, Georgia. Nick Lanham, from Brainerd,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sartell, MN
Sports
City
Paynesville, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Albany, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Mora, MN
City
Melrose, MN
City
Monticello, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

From Minnesota? Bet I Can Tell By Your Driving [OPINION]

I have lived in a few other neighboring states, and driven in MANY other states. I have found that there are a few things that are definitely characteristics of the Minnesota driver. Obviously there are bad drivers everywhere, and some of these things happen in other cities and states, but it seems like these things are happening on a regular basis here in our great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Lacrosse#Highschoolsports#Providence Academy#Sartell St#Cathedral#Sartell Sauk Rapids#Clc
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible on Thursday

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes, especially across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. After Thursday, we cool down significantly with 50s over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Education
1390 Granite City Sports

Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend. The National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger" event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans. Sandra Miller, food drive coordinator, says last Saturday's event...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Tami Reding of Big Lake Wins Dream Getaway #61

Congratulations to Tami Reding of Big Lake -- the winner of Dream Getaway#61! We called Tami this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Tami to decide where she wants to go. (She's leaning towards renting a huge cabin up north for a big 'ol family get together.)
BIG LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy