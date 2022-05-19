LEVITT AMP CONCERT SERIES WILL RETURN JUNE 23

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health has issued guidance concerning changing levels of COVID-19 activity in Sheboygan County. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta raised Sheboygan County’s COVID-19 Community Level to “Medium” as we’d reported last Friday. Based upon that determination, the County DPH advises that residents stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, and take time to consider whether wearing a mask is appropriate based upon your risk and that of those around you. For those expected to contact someone who is at high risk, wearing a mask indoors is recommended, and a home test prior to contact should be considered.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO