Ousted as Port Covington’s developer, Marc Weller leaves behind a $650 million “game changer” in search of occupants

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.

