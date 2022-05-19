ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ousted as Port Covington’s developer, Marc Weller leaves behind a $650 million “game changer” in search of occupants

baltimorebrew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawked unsuccessfully as “Cyber Town USA,” a life science hub and a new Amazon headquarters, the scaled-back project now falls to others to market while, for taxpayers, a financial clock is ticking. He first came to public attention in 2014 as the mystery buyer of industrial land...

baltimorebrew.com

Comments / 4

guest
5d ago

😂 that area will only prosper if you tear down cherry hill and Westport right next to it. No one wants to live near those areas.

Reply
5
Einstein Albert
5d ago

Baltimore is one of the most corrupt crime infested cities in the world.

Reply
6
Related
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore housing: No penalties for developer who destabilized – then demolished – historic townhouse

Eight months after the department was ordered to complete a report on the mistakes leading to the historic building’s teardown, there apparently will be no accountability. Last year, a 160-year-old architectural gem in the Mount Vernon historic area – 4 East Eager Street – was so undermined by construction taking place next door that the building, buckling and tilting sideways, had to be demolished.
BALTIMORE, MD
brentwoodnewsla.com

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Union Says It Has Lost Confidence In Leadership Of BCPD Chief Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County police union wants to oust Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, according to union officials. Hyatt is Baltimore County’s first female police chief. Hyatt, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, spent two decades working her way up the ranks at the Baltimore City Police Department. She also served as the vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University. On Monday night, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police held a vote to remove Hyatt during a meeting at the Holiday Inn at Timonium, Maryland. The meeting was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The union said in a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
proptalk.com

Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop: Part 1

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

Preakness attendance was at its lowest since 1976

The Preakness on Saturday posted the lowest attendance for any non-COVID-19-influenced race in more than 40 years. The Maryland jockey club put Saturday's attendance at 60,000-plus for what it called the "re-imagined" Preakness. The last time they were anywhere close to that number except for during the pandemic was back...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Weller
Person
Kevin Plank
Person
Catherine Pugh
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Natasha Dartigue, is Appointed as the Next Maryland Public Defender

The Board of Trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender (OPD) is pleased to announce that Natasha Dartigue will serve as the next Public Defender for Maryland. Ms. Dartigue is currently the Acting District Public Defender for Baltimore City and has been with OPD since 1996. “Ms. Dartigue has a combination of impressive qualifications, vision, and experience, and the Board is excited […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#Game Changer#Real Estate#Hawked#Plank
wnav.com

Blue Angels Practice Flight to Close USNA (Route 450) Bridge Closure in Annapolis, MD Midday on Tuesday

The practice flight of the Blue Angels happens between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. For public safety, the USNA (Route 450) Bridge will be closed at that time. The Blue Angels is a flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy. Formed in 1946, the unit is the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world, after the French Patrouille de France was formed in 1931. Wikipedia.
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
vnexplorer.net

Woman charged over $300,000 for surgery after hospital 'misread' her insurance wins court battle over bill

© Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, members of the surgical team perform the transplant of a pig heart into patient David Bennett in Baltimore on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 the hospital said that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio announces "The Torrey & Dan Show"

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 announces a new Afternoon Drive Show – The Torrey and Dan Show. Already familiar to station listeners through their individual long-standing programs, Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are combining forces to co-host weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Torrey had previously helmed The...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Spun

Washington Fans Are Furious With New Stadium Rumors

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into building a new stadium in Virginia after calling the D.C. area home for over six decades. Earlier today, ESPN's John Keim reported that the team has purchased $100 million worth of land in Prince William County, Virginia. The reported total amount of land is around 200 acres.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy