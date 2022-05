Economist warns national housing market headed for a setback. Why Florida prices may remain high. A warning from economists on what the future holds for homeowners and renters. Real estate prices have been soaring in Florida and across the country, but industry experts say there’s going to be a reckoning. The nationwide median price of a home is at an all-time high, a record $391,200. That’s up nearly 15% from last year. What’s next won’t be good for everyone, according to real estate economist Ken Johnson. Johnson said in states like Florida where there’s a severe shortage of available housing, and an influx of new people, he said the value of homes will remain high, and so will rent. [Source: WJXT]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO