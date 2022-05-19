See the beautiful footage from Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's wedding

As we get set to watch Dustin Johnson play at the PGA Championship, we’re getting on more look at his recent wedding to Paulina Gretzky (all we’ve seen until now are photos of the newlyweds from that day).

Johnson admitted this week that he wasn’t the best wedding planner, but as you’ll see from the video Gretzky released, whoever did plan it put together a fantastic-looking event.

In this video, you’ll see some of Wayne Gretzky’s speech, a bit Johnson and Gretzky’s vows and bits and pieces of the reception, all of which looks like it took place on a beautiful farm:

Congrats!