Relationship Advice

See the beautiful footage from Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's wedding

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As we get set to watch Dustin Johnson play at the PGA Championship, we’re getting on more look at his recent wedding to Paulina Gretzky (all we’ve seen until now are photos of the newlyweds from that day).

Johnson admitted this week that he wasn’t the best wedding planner, but as you’ll see from the video Gretzky released, whoever did plan it put together a fantastic-looking event.

In this video, you’ll see some of Wayne Gretzky’s speech, a bit Johnson and Gretzky’s vows and bits and pieces of the reception, all of which looks like it took place on a beautiful farm:

Congrats!

Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager leaves Today fans moved with heartfelt statement

Jenna Bush Hager has had many career highs over the last 13 years of working on Today and as the show celebrated its 70th anniversary she shared some of them with her fans. Talking at New York City's Paley Center this week, the TV host surprised viewers with comments about her role, her co-hosts and how she feels about her job today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Schumer shares unexpected health update with fans: 'I'm lonely'

Amy Schumer isn't having the most ideal Mother's Day, and she's being as candid as it gets about her feelings. The star took to Instagram to reveal that she was unfortunately diagnosed with COVID-19 just ahead of the holiday, and that she was having to spend her special day alone, isolated from her husband and son.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

