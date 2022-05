Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger secured $400,000 in additional investment in care and maintenance by StoneMor Inc, a company that operates several cemeteries around Georgia, to better protect and honor Georgia’s deceased loved ones. After receiving complaints about several of StoneMor’s cemeteries around the state, Secretary Raffensperger investigated and has put the 4 named cemeteries on conditional registration with heightened supervision for two years and required them to put an additional $400,000 into direct upkeep of the cemeteries. 3 additional StoneMor cemeteries were investigated but remedied relevant issues.

