Remembering Auburn Officer William Buechner E.O.W. 5-19-19

By Elizabeth White
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Thursday marks three years since Auburn Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in the line of duty. Two more officers were also wounded while responding to a domestic violence call.

The day forever remains one of the darkest in Auburn Public Safety history as a beloved father, husband, and son gave his life in service of strangers.

Buechner’s sacrifice will be honored as family, friends, and officers gather at Officer Buechner’s graveside at Town Creek Cemetery for a private ceremony.

Officer Buechner was a loving husband to his wife Sara and a father of two, son Henry and step-daughter McKenna. Buechner served as an Auburn Police Officer for 13 years as a brother in blue. He also found a brotherhood within the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

On May 19th, 2019, Buechner made the ultimate sacrifice when responding to a family in need during a domestic violence call. APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot were also injured in the shooting and thankfully recovered.

A suspect was arrested and is facing Captial Murder Charges. The Alabama law that makes the slaying of a first responder a capital offense carries the name of the slain Auburn officer.

Gunners are hosting their memorial ride for Beuchener and his family this weekend, Saturday May 21st. For more information and ride details, you can visit the Gunners Auburn Facebook Page .

A new multi-million dollar road connecting Martin Luther King Drive/Hwy 14 in Auburn to Richland Road at Creekside Elementary will be named in honor of Buechner. The eight-ten million dollar project is designed to ease traffic congestion along Richland Road. This is the largest road construction project in nearly a decade for the city of Auburn and is being paid for entirely by the city’s general fund.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

