My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Release Date: When and Where Can You Read It?

Now that Dabi has been vanquished, it’s up to Deku and his abilities to finally destroy Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 353.

With Dabi vanquished, Todoroki must now battle back against his lineage and history to triumph. Until now, the last fight seemed to be going in the heroes’ favor. But what does All for One’s biggest wild card have in store for the world’s saviors?

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 Release Date

The brothers’ fight may have ended with Dabi’s fall, but it is simply a battle in this last conflict. On May 20th, 2022, My Hero Academia Chapter 353 will be released, bringing you all the excitement and chaos from the last fight. You may read the most recent chapter for free on the official Viz Media website.

The Interplay of Hot and Cold

The previous chapter left us on a cliffhanger as to which of the two brothers would triumph. And, after much fan conjecture, we now have the lovely narrative of Todoroki’s transformation from a solitary genius to a team player.

The chapter begins after Deku is retrieved from the dormitories. Todoroki is shown discussing his decision to take on his bigger brother, Dabi, one-on-one. Todoroki reveals to Deku the new skill that he has mastered to offer him a breath of relaxation.

Todoroki unlocks this phase by using both the hot and cold parts of his power while keeping the heart as the focal point. Todoroki goes on to explain the differences in his beliefs when it comes to exploiting power.

Endeavor urged him to utilize his cooling power to create larger, brighter flames. Todoroki created a cold fire by enhancing the force of the flames. And who better to face than Dabi, the series’ most ferocious flame?

Getting Touya Back

Todoroki and Dabi return to the battlefield, where Todoroki has just launched his new move, Freezing Impact: Burning Ice Blade. Dabi stands firm in the face of his younger brother’s force and takes the strike head-on.

With this move, Davi realizes why he is battling Todoroki in the first place. Because of his abilities, Todoroki can not only survive Dabi’s Flash Fire, but he can also cancel the fire that is burning through him to put him down.

Dabi’s next strike causes the entire area to tremble. Dabi, like a fire spring, brings flames from inside the crust itself. Most of the Endeavor’s other heroes burn out as a result of this, but Todoroki does not.

Despite his ability to survive the onslaught, he prepares to end the fight with his new ultimate move. The ultimate move, as the chapter title suggests, is an assault that embodies everything about a person.

Todoroki recounts his voyage with the pupils of Class A, his best buddies, as he builds it up. He also recalls his battle with internalized inferiority as a result of his upbringing. Rather than leading his peers, he kept them by his side, assisting and supporting the finest version of himself that he has become.

He then unleashes the Great Arctic Tsunami on the world. A move in which the opponent is hit by a towering surge of flames in the form of an avalanche. It depicts his brother’s opponent’s outpouring of love and sympathy. As a result, we have a clear winner.

The hunt for the stage constructed for Deku’s combat with Shigaraki will be continued next week. So keep an eye out for the next part, which will be released on Friday, May 20th, 2022.