The Miami Heat dug themselves an early hole in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals after a historically poor offensive showing in a 29-11 first quarter. The Heat finished the first 12 minutes against the Boston Celtics with only three made field goals in 20 attempts. Victor Oladipo made one three-pointer and three of his four free throw attempts, while Jimmy Butler made two of his seven shots. Bam Adebayo made one of two free throw tries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO