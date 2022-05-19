ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamp Prices To Tick Upwards

By Tyler Friel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of a stamp is going up later this year. The United States Postal Service...

PennDOT Hosting Local Job Fair This Week

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Butler Senior High School Project Facing Supply Chain Issues

Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
BUTLER, PA
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages in the month of May. Adults are welcome to join the Literary Classics Book Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. This month’s pick is 1984 by George Orwell which is available from the library system.
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Severe storm watch issued for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties

A severe storm watch has been issues for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties until 10 p.m. on May 21. This storm involves risk for strong damaging wind gusts along with reported small hail. Reportedly the risk for tornado is low. Thunderstorms are developing off of lake breeze boundaries in Ohio. This is a developing story. […]
ERIE, PA
Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
One Hurt in Butler Township Crash

A local woman is recovering following an accident last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that were stopped...
BUTLER, PA
Somerset County authorities looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County authorities are looking for four people that are wanted on warrants as of May 20. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following people: Devin Feathers, 25, of the Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges Ryan Engleka, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Police Investigating Crash That Sent Woman To Hospital

One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
BUTLER, PA
Body found in Cheat River in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body the Cheat River. The man’s body was discovered in the water Friday near the U.S. Route 50 bridge near Macomber. Police were not able to determine how long the man had been in the water.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
3 People sentenced in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down sentences for three members of a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, Wednesday. Judge Kleeh sentenced Leonard Jasmine, 30 of Houston, to more than 10 years(121 months) behind bars for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Jasmine pleaded guilty […]
No One Injured In Two Car Connoquenessing Crash

No one was seriously injured in a two car crash that happened last week in Connoquenessing Township. According to State Police, 58-year-old Crystal Muto of Evans City was traveling north on Route 528 just before 7:30am on Thursday when she struck another vehicle near Panther Road. Authorities say Muto, who...
EVANS CITY, PA
Longtime Local Administrator Dismissed From Post

The chief executive of three shared nonprofits in Butler has been let go. Mike Robb oversaw the Center for Community Resources, Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, and the Nonprofit Development Corporation. ANR would not comment on the specific circumstances of Robb’s departure but board member Jim Hrabosky did tell our newsroom...

