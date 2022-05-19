Splash Station Will Remain Closed This Season

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS)-- One person was killed when a Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.Metra said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. A Metra passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Metra confirmed the first car of the train derailed during the crash. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service was been halted near Grayslake immediately after the crash. The Milwaukee District North Line later resumed service between Grayslake and downtown Chicago, with bus service between Grayslake and Fox Lake, as crews worked to get the derailed train cars back on the tracks and move the damaged train away from the scene. The train was on the move from the scene by 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume on the Milwaukee District North line.

GRAYSLAKE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO