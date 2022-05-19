Splash Station Will Remain Closed This Season

Sections of the Spring Creek Greenway Trail, Bruce Road and 167th Street will temporarily close in the coming weeks as work continues on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Veterans Memorial Trail project. The Spring Creek Greenway Trail closure is set for May 23, the Bruce Road closure...
This popular attraction in Illinois is getting ready to re-open for the summer and debut its massive new displays. If you're somewhat familiar with Roscoe, Illinois, you would never expect an amazing museum like this one to be located in a little town. Historic Auto Attractions is famous in the world of cars and historic memorabilia but is more of a hidden gem in the Rockford area.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters have spent hours battling a massive extra-alarm blaze at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort in far west suburban St. Charles Saturday evening.The fire started before 5 p.m. at the vacant golf resort and hotel complex at 4051 E Main St. and was eventually upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in dozens of fire trucks and more than 100 firefighters to help contain the flames.Heavy flames and a huge plume of dark grey smoke were visible at the complex.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire destroyed much of the Pheasant Run resort, but crews were trying to save a 15-story tower on the site.The fire has since been extinguished."The damage to the buildings is extensive. Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout Sunday to complete extinguishment of all fires," said Fire Chief Scott Swanson. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Saint Charles Fire and Police departments. No injuries were reported. The resort closed in March 2020.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this Garden unit located in the Heart of Crystal Lake! Whether it's walking across the street to Crystal Lake Central High School, or it's walking a few blocks to the downtown Crystal Lake shopping district and train station, this property has access to it all! Unit freshly rehabbed, fresh paint, new laminate floors throughout, include refrigerator, and full size stove. One bedroom and one full bath. Recent upgrades to the property include newer gutters, roof, and siding. Shared coined laundry on site. Minimum one year lease, ready for occupancy 6/1/2022. Owner requires: residential application (attachments), proof of income & application through "My Smart Move" for each applicant over 18. Application fee is $40/adult. No Pets, non-smoking residence.
Investigators are now trying to determine what caused a massive fire at the old Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. The blaze caused extensive damage and needed 20 area fire departments to help put it out.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS)-- One person was killed when a Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.Metra said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. A Metra passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Metra confirmed the first car of the train derailed during the crash. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service was been halted near Grayslake immediately after the crash. The Milwaukee District North Line later resumed service between Grayslake and downtown Chicago, with bus service between Grayslake and Fox Lake, as crews worked to get the derailed train cars back on the tracks and move the damaged train away from the scene. The train was on the move from the scene by 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume on the Milwaukee District North line.
Just after the Memorial Day weekend, you can expect up to eight weeks of nighttime pavement resurfacing work on Randall Road in the area of Sleepy Hollow. According to a KDOT news release, the night time resurfacing is scheduled to begin the week of Tuesday, May 31, between I-90 and Carrington Drive in Sleepy Hollow, and is anticipated to be completed in seven to eight weeks.
CHICAGO — The McDonald’s on the Near North Side where a shooting took place that left two dead, seven injured, is being shut down due to electrical issues. Officials with Chicago’s Department of Buildings said the closure of the McDonald’s near the Chicago CTA Red Line stop is not directly related to the violence that […]
With Summer approaching, we tend to eat more fruits because they're really refreshing on the hottest days! Here's your chance to stock up at this city's Strawberry Festival!. Every year, I go to Florida with my parents and they make me go with them to Parksdale Farm to get strawberry shortcakes, strawberry jam, strawberry smoothies, and take a picture on the strawberry thrown for memories. It's actually a pretty fun place, so I can only imagine how cool this festival will be at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva, Illinois.
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Public health officials are now urging residents to mask up indoors in eight Illinois counties as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations keep trending upward statewide — and the Chicago area isn’t far behind.
I made the trip down to Ottawa, IL to meet with some friends for the weekend. I was told by one of my friends that there was a great wine tasting place that I had to try that was in the North Utica area right next to Ottawa. The name of this fantastic spot is Clarks Run Creek Wine and Gifts in North Utica, IL.
Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
I have been on a personal journey as of late. I have been looking for the best Italian sub in the Chicagoland area. I have always had a favorite which was the Alpine Sub in Elmwood Park. I think I have found a new king of the best Italian sub in the Chicagoland area.
If you entered Elgin Community College from the McLean Boulevard entrance during the month of April, you probably saw workers demolishing the old Colonial Cafe restaurant, a property that ECC bought in 2020. And you also might have seen a large inflatable rat nearby with sign that read “Shame on ECC.” The reason? Protestors claim that ECC hired a demolition company with a troubled past.
Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
