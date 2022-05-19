ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Splash Station Will Remain Closed This Season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth year in a row, Splash Station in Joliet is closed for the season. Joliet Park District President Sue Gulus confirmed the news to WJOL....

WOMI Owensboro

Famous Illinois Auto Museum Opens For Season With Huge Addition

This popular attraction in Illinois is getting ready to re-open for the summer and debut its massive new displays. If you're somewhat familiar with Roscoe, Illinois, you would never expect an amazing museum like this one to be located in a little town. Historic Auto Attractions is famous in the world of cars and historic memorabilia but is more of a hidden gem in the Rockford area.
ROSCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters respond to extra-alarm blaze at vacant Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters have spent hours battling a massive extra-alarm blaze at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort in far west suburban St. Charles Saturday evening.The fire started before 5 p.m. at the vacant golf resort and hotel complex at 4051 E Main St. and was eventually upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in dozens of fire trucks and more than 100 firefighters to help contain the flames.Heavy flames and a huge plume of dark grey smoke were visible at the complex.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire destroyed much of the Pheasant Run resort, but crews were trying to save a 15-story tower on the site.The fire has since been extinguished."The damage to the buildings is extensive. Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout Sunday to complete extinguishment of all fires," said Fire Chief Scott Swanson. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Saint Charles Fire and Police departments. No injuries were reported. The resort closed in March 2020.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver killed after Metra MD-N line hits dump truck, partially derails in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS)-- One person was killed when a Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.Metra said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. A Metra passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Metra confirmed the first car of the train derailed during the crash. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service was been halted near Grayslake immediately after the crash. The Milwaukee District North Line later resumed service between Grayslake and downtown Chicago, with bus service between Grayslake and Fox Lake, as crews worked to get the derailed train cars back on the tracks and move the damaged train away from the scene.  The train was on the move from the scene by 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume on the Milwaukee District North line.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

8 Weeks of Nighttime Randall Road Resurfacing Work Starts May 31

Just after the Memorial Day weekend, you can expect up to eight weeks of nighttime pavement resurfacing work on Randall Road in the area of Sleepy Hollow. According to a KDOT news release, the night time resurfacing is scheduled to begin the week of Tuesday, May 31, between I-90 and Carrington Drive in Sleepy Hollow, and is anticipated to be completed in seven to eight weeks.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, IL
97ZOK

Enjoy All Things Strawberries At This Illinois Farm’s Annual Strawberry Festival

With Summer approaching, we tend to eat more fruits because they're really refreshing on the hottest days! Here's your chance to stock up at this city's Strawberry Festival!. Every year, I go to Florida with my parents and they make me go with them to Parksdale Farm to get strawberry shortcakes, strawberry jam, strawberry smoothies, and take a picture on the strawberry thrown for memories. It's actually a pretty fun place, so I can only imagine how cool this festival will be at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva, Illinois.
elginobserver.com

ECC demolishes old Colonial Cafe property

If you entered Elgin Community College from the McLean Boulevard entrance during the month of April, you probably saw workers demolishing the old Colonial Cafe restaurant, a property that ECC bought in 2020. And you also might have seen a large inflatable rat nearby with sign that read “Shame on ECC.” The reason? Protestors claim that ECC hired a demolition company with a troubled past.
ELGIN, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL

