When Layton Ricks first moved to Denham Springs in the late 1970s, he was attracted to its small town feel. It reminded him of his hometown in Kentwood. Now president of Livingston Parish, Ricks says he often hears those same sentiments from locals, many of whom have lived their entire lives in what has historically been a rural area. Now, these residents are witnessing a burst of development that threatens to destroy what they love about their homes.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO