Photos: Prout girls lacrosse on a roll

I don’t expect that there’s any one in our fair town who hasn’t taken note of the bucolic scenery that borders the roadsides of the Boston Neck Road as it travels from the village of Hamilton past Gilbert Stuart Road and on to Saunderstown. Yes, those rolling pastures and quiet wooded fields are a blessing indeed, a natural oasis, a peaceful place in the hustle-bustle world that is North Kingstown in the 21st Century. But what you may not realize is that these pastures, woods, and fields are more than just that; they are a living legacy of sorts. They are the legacy of Cyrus Brown and his descendants, three generations of Vialls and their relations as well as various McClouds, Tingleys and Meyers.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO