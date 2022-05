Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam match in 7½ months went about as well as possible. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic opened his title defense at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory in less than two hours over Yoshihito Nishioka. He improved to 18-0 for his career in the first round at Roland Garros.

TENNIS ・ 11 HOURS AGO