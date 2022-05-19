ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jillian Hall Talks WWE Handling Breakdown She Had At RAW Due To Miscarriage

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall took to social media this week and showed her appreciation for WWE and John Laurinaitis. In her series of tweets, Hall reflects on when she suffered a devastating miscarriage that triggered a mental breakdown, all while she was preparing to appear on RAW that...

www.wrestlinginc.com

