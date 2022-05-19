ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DocMagic, the premier provider of loan document generation, announced an integration with Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system

Cover picture for the articleLights-out integration with Empower LOS streamlines loan document generation and compliance. TORRANCE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of loan document generation, compliance support and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced an integration with Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system (LOS), to help automate the DocMagic document...

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
