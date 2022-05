May 23, 2022 - Houston police have arrested two suspects charged in the death of a child that occurred at 921 Gessner Road about 7:45 p.m. on December 21, 2020. The suspects, Ruben Moreno, 29, and Soledad Mendoza, 29, are both charged with capital murder - under 10 years of age and injury to a child in the 179th State District Court. Booking photos of Moreno and Mendoza are attached to this news release.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO