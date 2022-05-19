ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Down Payment Resource analysis finds that more than 13,000 OneKey MLS residential listings may be eligible for homeowner assistance programs

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown Payment Resource analysis finds that more than 13,000 OneKey® MLS residential listings may be eligible for homeownership assistance programs. ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in New York, today announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR), the...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
massachusettsnewswire.com

Nebraska State Soccer Partners with Sports Connect powered by Stack Sports to Bring Dependable Tech To Its Members

OMAHA, Neb. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Nebraska State Soccer (NSS), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in the state, has announced its move back to Sports Connect powered by Stack Sports as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. NSS previously partnered with Stack Sports for six years before exploring other options for the 2020-2021 season.
NEBRASKA STATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Yvonne Robinson named COO at XG Communities LLC in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — California-based XG announced today the appointment of Yvonne Robinson as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will guide the company’s operations and growth, while overseeing the day-to-day management. “Yvonne’s strong record of leadership, execution and operational excellence...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy