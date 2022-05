Butler County Extension Office, 101 Motor Pool Way, Butler PA 16001. Event Details: Canning season is almost here and, if you have a dial gauge pressure canner, it’s important to have it checked for accuracy each year. Accurate pressure is critical for safe processing of low acid foods such as green beans, beets, corn, soups, and meats. If the pressure reading on your gauge is not accurate, you may not be killing all the bacteria and spores that could cause illness or death.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO