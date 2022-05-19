Artist on Display in Macon Uses Ancient Medium to Make New Paintings

Steve and Marjorie Harvey announced that they have finalized acquisition of The Rock Ranch in Upson County, Georgia just one hour south of Atlanta. The Harveys will establish the Legacy Ranch on the 1,581 acre grounds and will significantly scale the crucial work of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to cultivate the next generation of leaders while promoting economic development in the greater Georgia community. The Legacy Ranch looks forward to extending their programs to the children and families in the Upson County community.

UPSON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO