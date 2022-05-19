Artist on Display in Macon Uses Ancient Medium to Make New Paintings

The Moonhanger Group and Newtown Macon have partnered to bring The Woodward Hotel to downtown Macon. The nine-room boutique hotel is located on the corner of Second Street and Mulberry Street Lane, steps away from Macon's best entertainment, dining and culture. "The Woodward is a one-of-a-kind, entirely locally owned and...
Steve and Marjorie Harvey announced that they have finalized acquisition of The Rock Ranch in Upson County, Georgia just one hour south of Atlanta. The Harveys will establish the Legacy Ranch on the 1,581 acre grounds and will significantly scale the crucial work of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to cultivate the next generation of leaders while promoting economic development in the greater Georgia community. The Legacy Ranch looks forward to extending their programs to the children and families in the Upson County community.
FERST Readers of Laurens County received a grant from the Morris Bank Community Foundation for $3,600 to fund a local literacy initiative. These funds were used to purchase book subscriptions for 100 babies born at Fairview Park Hospital in Laurens County. Once a child is signed up for the program when they are born, they will receive one book a month until the age of five to help foster literacy development.
Commencement ceremonies for Houston County School District high schools will be held May 27 and 28, 2022. All five ceremonies will be held in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Reaves Arena. Each graduate will receive 12 tickets for graduation. Tickets will be required for entry into Reaves Arena.
On Thursday, May 19, Macon-Bibb County filed suit in Superior Court against the owners, agents, and corporations of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites (4951 Romeiser Drive) due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there. This suit follows similar ones filed against the Bridgeview Inn and Suites (6000 Harrison Road) and Red Carpet Inn (2690 Riverside Drive).
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA) hosted a leadership retreat today to identify short and long-range priorities and coalesce community partners around their strategic plan. “Success does not happen by luck; it happens when a comprehensive plan is developed by leadership and carried out by an award-winning staff,” said Robby Fountain,...
May is Behavioral Health Month, and Piedmont Macon Behavioral Health wants to encourage education for the public on behavioral health and help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness. Starting a conversation about behavioral health issues is often challenging and scary. Lack of open communication may prevent people with mental health conditions from seeking help.
