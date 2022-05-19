Hoopeston Police Report 5/19/2022

Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County 21DT46) H22-1946 2022-4173. Location: 714 W Orange St (Hoopeston Marathon) Details: HPD officers saw Ms. Irvin and a computer check so Ms. Irvin to have a valid. warrant out of...
Danville Police are seeking help from the public as they try to determine who killed a man Saturday night (May 21, 2022). Deputy Chief Joshua Webb says officers were called to the 600 block of Chandler Street on a report of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. When they arrived in the area they found a 25-year-old Danville man lying in the 600 block of Grant Street. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot Saturday night in Danville. Officers responded to the 600 block of Chandler Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in that area. During a search, they discovered the victim laying on the ground on nearby Grant Street […]
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 28-year-old man has died and three others were injured after a Jeep vs motorcycle crash on I-74 in Vermilion County, Illinois Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. at mile marker 200.5 of I-74 westbound. Police said that a Jeep Cherokee was driving […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road for a hold up alarm and learned that an employee had been battered during the robbery. Officers also found evidence that shots were fired […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police said one person was injured after an armed robbery at a business near Ireland Grove Road and Black Oak Boulevard at approximately 2:38 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Police press release, upon arrival at the scene officers located an employee that had...
Orland Park police have arrested two men suspected of committing multiple commercial burglaries throughout the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. Police have been hunting the men since they were believed to be responsible for a March 13 break-in at Binny’s Beverage Depot at 103 Orland Park Place. Police said...
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in custody following an hours long standoff situation. It all began just after 2 p.m. Friday Clay City at a home on Main Street. Deputies tell us they were trying to serve a warrant to a man when he barricaded himself inside the home.
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ross Booker of St. Joseph, Illinois was a month away from his 21st birthday when he was hit by a car and later died at an Urbana hospital in early March. Booker was a volunteer firefighter for the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District and a sophomore studying diesel mechanics at Parkland […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of battery. Officers said that 20-year-old Kivon Smith has warrants for Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangulation and Aggravated Battery of a pregnant person. He has not yet been arrested for these alleged offenses. Anyone who knows of his […]
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a search is underway Wednesday for a missing Danville woman. Olivia Romero, 36, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on May 14. She had on a black T-shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a 2013 black Toyota Prius with Arizona license plate M1A7FA.
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello man is accused of drug-induced homicide in connection to the death of a woman on April 30. On that date, Mattoon police officers responded to the 2700 block of Commercial Avenue for a report of a unresponsive adult woman. That woman was later pronounced dead and an autopsy determined […]
Marilyn Sue (Trosper) McGinley born June 2, 1940, of Hoopeston, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 5, 2022. She was reunited in heaven with her husband of 46 years Danny L. McGinley, son Raymond Zimmerman Jr., parents Mary (Fink) Trosper and Claude Trosper, brother Don Trosper, great grandson Christopher Cuvar Jr., and numerous family and friends. She will continue to live on in the memories of her children, Billie Zimmerman Shore, Marilyn Zimmerman, Jennifer DiSanto, Tim Brady, James Bailey Jr, Dustin Bailey, Steven McGinley, and Dorsey McGinley as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sister Shirley Lambert, brother Paul Trosper and countless friends. Graveside services for Danny and Marilyn will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Floral Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to be made to Hoopeston Multi Agency, the Hoopeston Conservation Club, Hoopeston VFW, or American Legion. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Marilyn and Danny’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Normal Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars of electronics from Walmart. Police are calling it a burglary that appears to have been done by an organized group with knowledge of Walmart operations. “We believe they have done the same thing at other Walmart stores,” Normal Police Lieutenant...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday and is being held at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center for a shooting that occurred on April 26. On April 26, Decatur Police responded to a shots fired call at the Concord Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. […]
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert Alert has been issued for a missing Merrillville juvenile. Amari McDade, 17, is missing from Merrillville according to the Indiana State Police. The Merrillville Police Department is investing the disappearance and is asking for the public's help in locating McDade. She was last seen...
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a 55-year-old man was accused of using an electronic device to communicate with a girl under the age of 17 in an attempt to solicit sexual encounters with her. According to police, Keith Green was a substitute teacher for the Mattoon Community School District #2 during the time […]
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a recent shooting after he was seen at the Vermilion County Courthouse. During the follow-up investigation into the shooting that occurred on May 13, Danville Police identified the suspect as Tyler W. Perkins of Danville. An arrest warrant was issued for Perkins. On […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to the disappearance of a Decatur, Illinois, woman. A sworn statement from the police reveals more details of this case. On Nov. 11, 2020, Decatur Police responded to a missing person complaint filed by Annette Crutchfield. Annette reported that she had not seen her […]
