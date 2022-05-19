Hoopeston Police Report 5/19/2022

Marilyn Sue (Trosper) McGinley born June 2, 1940, of Hoopeston, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 5, 2022. She was reunited in heaven with her husband of 46 years Danny L. McGinley, son Raymond Zimmerman Jr., parents Mary (Fink) Trosper and Claude Trosper, brother Don Trosper, great grandson Christopher Cuvar Jr., and numerous family and friends. She will continue to live on in the memories of her children, Billie Zimmerman Shore, Marilyn Zimmerman, Jennifer DiSanto, Tim Brady, James Bailey Jr, Dustin Bailey, Steven McGinley, and Dorsey McGinley as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sister Shirley Lambert, brother Paul Trosper and countless friends. Graveside services for Danny and Marilyn will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Floral Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to be made to Hoopeston Multi Agency, the Hoopeston Conservation Club, Hoopeston VFW, or American Legion. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Marilyn and Danny’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO