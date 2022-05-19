Ranking Colts' 2022 rookies by potential Year 1 impact

While there may not be a high number of starting roles available, the Indianapolis Colts rookie class is intriguing when it comes to their potential to make an impact in Year 1.

Headlined by wide receiver Alec Pierce, the entire class is composed of athletic freaks who bring unique traits to the roster. There is a natural learning curve for the majority of rookies, which is why expectations should be tempered (mostly) for the young newcomers.

But that doesn’t mean this class won’t make an impact. At least two of them could be starters right away while others could slowly make their way into bigger roles as the season progresses.

For this exercise, we’ll include the eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft and a pair of undrafted free agents who have the best chance at making an impact in Year 1.

Here’s how we rank the Colts’ rookies in terms of potential impact for the 2022 season:

1

WR Alec Pierce

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Likely Year 1 Role: Starter in Week 1

The second-round wide receiver out of Cincinnati has the best chance to make an impact right away. He’s already viewed as the starting Z-receiver in the formation opposite Michael Pittman Jr. with Parris Campbell in the slot. There is still plenty of work to be done to Pierce’s game when it comes to running a full route tree, but he has as good a shot as any to be No. 2 in targets in 2022.

3

OT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Likely Year 1 Role: Potential to start Week 1

Though he’s an older prospect and one that has only played left tackle for roughly two seasons, there is certainly a world where Raimann is the starter when Week 1 arrives. He will have some stiff competition in Matt Pryor and Dennis Kelly, but Raimann’s movement skills give him an edge to be a regular starter from the get-go.

4

TE Jelani Woods

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Likely Year 1 Role: Rotational player with special teams/red-zone work

The path isn’t as clear for Woods given that Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are both ahead of him on the depth chart. However, it may come to a point where the Colts simply can’t keep his size, speed and athleticism off the field. Woods is still fine-tuning his blocking skills and isn’t yet a complete player, but his athletic and receiving abilities can help overcome those issues to make an impact in Year 1.

5

DL Curtis Brooks

Syndication: The Enquirer

Likely Year 1 Role: Rotational player

This one might be a bit of a shock, but Brooks could quite possibly be one of the biggest steals of the draft. He’s undersized, but his advanced metrics and athleticism give him all the tools he needs in order to compete on the interior defensive line. There isn’t much depth behind Grover Stewart and while Brooks isn’t the typical one-technique mold, his skill set could earn him a strong rotational role early on.

6

S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Likely Year 1 Role: Special-teamer with upside for second-half impact

This is the one that might be totally wrong. Cross isn’t yet 21 years old, and it’s logical to believe Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon and Rodney McLeod are all ahead of him on the depth chart. His rookie season may be used more for developmental purposes and getting him reps on special teams. With that said, his instincts and elite athleticism could earn him more work on defense. While the impact Cross has in Year 1 may not feature a ton of work on defense, he will likely be a legit starting candidate in 2023.

7

DL Eric Johnson II

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Likely Year 1 Role: Special-teamer with rotational upside

The same argument will be made for Johnson as it was for Brooks. There is a relatively big role up for grabs at the one-technique behind Grover Stewart. Johnson is a small-school prospect (like Stewart was) so there is going to be a natural learning curve that may take a bit longer as he adjusts to the NFL. The upside is extremely high down the line, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact he’ll have in Year 1.

8

TE Andrew Ogletree

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Likely Year 1 Role: Depth/special teamer or high-end practice squad player

Size, speed, length, athleticism. Ogletree has it all. He’s an older prospect from a small school so he slipped in the draft. But there is plenty of potential when it comes to a future role. But those expectations should be quelled for the time being. It’s rare for a rookie tight end to make an impact and even more so for those selected on Day 3.

9

DB Rodney Thomas II

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Likely Role: Practice squad with special teams potential

The Yale product has an uphill battle to climb in order to crack the rotation in the cornerback room. Thomas is an elite athlete with plenty of upside if he develops, but there’s a high chance he spends his rookie season on the practice squad while furthering that development.

10

LB Jojo Domann

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Likely Year 1 Role: Practice squad with special teams potential

The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska has some of the best odds to crack the roster when it comes to the crop of players signed after the draft. The linebacker room is far from a need, and the roles are pretty much set. But given that most draft analysts had Domann as an early/mid-Day 3 pick, there’s a chance he competes for a roster spot.

11

OT Ryan Van Demark

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Likely Year 1 Role: Practice squad with swing tackle potential

While the majority of spots on the offensive line are likely spoken for, don’t count Van Demark out just yet. He may be an undrafted rookie, but he was projected to go on Day 3 entering the draft. With excellent movement skills, length and experience at left tackle, he has a strong chance to make the roster as a depth piece. It also doesn’t hurt that the Colts gave him a massive signing bonus following the draft.