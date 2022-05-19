Rigby's Entertainment Complex Encourages New Businesses to Come Join the Fun

Rooms with river views, fantastic amenities, unbeatable location, and a fabulous rooftop bar are just a few of the many reasons this boutique hotel is a must-stay this summer. Perched on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in the heart of Uptown Columbus, Georgia, sits Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place. Since its doors opened in February 2020, locals and travelers alike have raved about this new boutique hotel. Rated Top 3 in Overall Guest Experience by IHG®, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Atlanta, and the Columbus Airport offers a variety of direct flight options, making the city an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away. Here’s why a visit to Columbus and its new luxury hotel should be at the top of your summer to-do list:

