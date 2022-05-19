ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Rigby's Entertainment Complex Encourages New Businesses to Come Join the Fun

 6 days ago

For Gracie Preston Rigby the market is ripe for winning big in...

The Woodward Hotel gives Macon writer's retreat experience

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new boutique hotel coming to downtown Macon celebrates the city's rich literary history. The Woodward Hotel, named in honor of noted English professor and folk musician, Dr. Benjamin Woodward Griffith Jr., offers nine rooms in the heart of downtown on Second Street and Mulberry Street Lane, steps away from all the food, entertainment and nightlife that downtown has to offer.
MACON, GA
Steve Harvey Buys Georgia Cattle Ranch To Further Mentoring Program.

After hosting their annual mentoring programs at The Rock Ranch in West Central Georgia’s Upson County, Steve and Marjorie Harvey have finalized their acquisition of the 1,581-acre agricultural tourism center and cattle ranch. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The radio and TV host and his wife say...
GEORGIA STATE
Put a Stay at This Columbus, GA Hotel at the Top of Your Summer “To-Do” List

Rooms with river views, fantastic amenities, unbeatable location, and a fabulous rooftop bar are just a few of the many reasons this boutique hotel is a must-stay this summer. Perched on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in the heart of Uptown Columbus, Georgia, sits Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place. Since its doors opened in February 2020, locals and travelers alike have raved about this new boutique hotel. Rated Top 3 in Overall Guest Experience by IHG®, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Atlanta, and the Columbus Airport offers a variety of direct flight options, making the city an ideal escape for a relaxing weekend away. Here’s why a visit to Columbus and its new luxury hotel should be at the top of your summer to-do list:
COLUMBUS, GA
Henry County's Nash Farm Park to get entertainment upgrade

HAMPTON — Nash Farm Park is about to get a big upgrade. The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently approved the construction of a free-standing open-air corporate/wedding pavilion at the 204-acre park. According to the park’s master plan, the pavilion will seat a maximum of 250 people, offer outdoor...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Steve and Marjorie Harvey Establish the Legacy Ranch in Upson County

Steve and Marjorie Harvey announced that they have finalized acquisition of The Rock Ranch in Upson County, Georgia just one hour south of Atlanta. The Harveys will establish the Legacy Ranch on the 1,581 acre grounds and will significantly scale the crucial work of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to cultivate the next generation of leaders while promoting economic development in the greater Georgia community. The Legacy Ranch looks forward to extending their programs to the children and families in the Upson County community.
UPSON COUNTY, GA
Houston County School District to Hold Graduation Services on May 27-28

Commencement ceremonies for Houston County School District high schools will be held May 27 and 28, 2022. All five ceremonies will be held in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Reaves Arena. Each graduate will receive 12 tickets for graduation. Tickets will be required for entry into Reaves Arena.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Food giveaway scheduled for DCSS students, employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Helping Hands Ending Hunger is hosting a food giveaway for families of students enrolled in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS). The event will be Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue, formerly the old Cola-Coca plant. The food...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Focused on Growth for the Future

Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA) hosted a leadership retreat today to identify short and long-range priorities and coalesce community partners around their strategic plan. “Success does not happen by luck; it happens when a comprehensive plan is developed by leadership and carried out by an award-winning staff,” said Robby Fountain,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Morris Bank Community Foundation Presents Check to FERST Readers of Laurens County

FERST Readers of Laurens County received a grant from the Morris Bank Community Foundation for $3,600 to fund a local literacy initiative. These funds were used to purchase book subscriptions for 100 babies born at Fairview Park Hospital in Laurens County. Once a child is signed up for the program when they are born, they will receive one book a month until the age of five to help foster literacy development.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Thousands without power across parts of Muscogee County; Georgia Power able to work on power remotely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although Sunday storms didn’t last long, thousands of residents across the Chattahoochee Valley were left without power. Extreme wind gusts tore down massive trees and bringing powerlines down along with them. Georgia Power serves nearly 100,000 residents in Muscogee County and its surrounding counties.The storm left nearly 9,000 customers without power, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Sneak peek at Spivey Splash

Spivey Splash Water Park opens to the general public on Saturday, May 28. County employees and their families get to test it out first today, Saturday, May 21. Here’s a sneak peek from the ribbon cutting on March 19:. Spivey Splash Water Park is open on:. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Macon-Bibb Files Suit Against Third Hotel ﻿for Being a Center of Illegal Activity

On Thursday, May 19, Macon-Bibb County filed suit in Superior Court against the owners, agents, and corporations of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites (4951 Romeiser Drive) due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there. This suit follows similar ones filed against the Bridgeview Inn and Suites (6000 Harrison Road) and Red Carpet Inn (2690 Riverside Drive).
MACON, GA

