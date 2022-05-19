Two Candidates Run for Peach County Commissioner Post 2

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams, who is poised to claim the Democrats’ nomination for governor of Georgia on Tuesday, told 11Alive Monday that her phrasing over the weekend, in which she said Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live,” was “inartful,” but that her point, which she made immediately after she said that, is valid — that Georgia has many infamous “worsts” and she aims to fix them.

