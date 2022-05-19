ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Candidates Run for Peach County Commissioner Post 2

middlegeorgiaceo.com
 6 days ago

Over in Peach County, early voting continues. There are two candidates...

middlegeorgiaceo.com

13WMAZ

Voters see issues with ballot machines during Election Day voting

MACON, Ga. — There are reports of voting machine issues at the Northway Church precinct on Zebulon Road in Macon. The first ballot was not cast until nearly 8 a.m. Interim Election Supervisor Thomas Gillon says they are keeping that location open until 8 p.m. to make up for the lost time.
MACON, GA
allongeorgia.com

GA State Reps Knight and Mathiak Issue Statement to Make Constituents Aware that Spalding County Elections Board Workers Cleared of Major Allegations

State Representatives David Knight (R-Griffin) and Karen Mathiak (R-Griffin) seek to make constituents aware of the recent consent order between the State Election Board (SEB) and the Spalding County Board of Elections (BOE), which clears Spalding County poll managers and workers from certain allegations of illegal activity and requires the Spalding County BOE to improve its operations for future elections. Reps. Mathiak and Knight issued the following statement:
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Houston County School District to Hold Graduation Services on May 27-28

Commencement ceremonies for Houston County School District high schools will be held May 27 and 28, 2022. All five ceremonies will be held in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Reaves Arena. Each graduate will receive 12 tickets for graduation. Tickets will be required for entry into Reaves Arena.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Kemp responds to Abrams’ ‘Georgia the worst state’ comment. She claims he didn't disprove her point

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams, who is poised to claim the Democrats’ nomination for governor of Georgia on Tuesday, told 11Alive Monday that her phrasing over the weekend, in which she said Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live,” was “inartful,” but that her point, which she made immediately after she said that, is valid — that Georgia has many infamous “worsts” and she aims to fix them.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia sheriff's offices warn of driver's license texting scam

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Georgia Sheriff's Offices are warning residents about a text message scam making the rounds. In posts on Facebook, the sheriff's offices for Baldwin County and Washington County said they have received numerous calls about the scam, which offers up a link that looks as though it is from Georgia DDS.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Thousands without power across parts of Muscogee County; Georgia Power able to work on power remotely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although Sunday storms didn’t last long, thousands of residents across the Chattahoochee Valley were left without power. Extreme wind gusts tore down massive trees and bringing powerlines down along with them. Georgia Power serves nearly 100,000 residents in Muscogee County and its surrounding counties.The storm left nearly 9,000 customers without power, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Washington County teen arrested in stabbing case

RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputies and Emergency Responders responded to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning outside of Riddleville…Deputies took a 16 year old into custody following this incident. The victim received treatment at a nearby trauma center. This case is currently under investigation, we’ll have updates as they become available.
RIDDLEVILLE, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Focused on Growth for the Future

Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA) hosted a leadership retreat today to identify short and long-range priorities and coalesce community partners around their strategic plan. “Success does not happen by luck; it happens when a comprehensive plan is developed by leadership and carried out by an award-winning staff,” said Robby Fountain,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon-Bibb Files Suit Against Third Hotel ﻿for Being a Center of Illegal Activity

On Thursday, May 19, Macon-Bibb County filed suit in Superior Court against the owners, agents, and corporations of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites (4951 Romeiser Drive) due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there. This suit follows similar ones filed against the Bridgeview Inn and Suites (6000 Harrison Road) and Red Carpet Inn (2690 Riverside Drive).
MACON, GA
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT to host information session for local small business owners interested in state supporting funding program

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities in Barrow, Dawson, Elbert and Walton Counties. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned...
GEORGIA STATE
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Morris Bank Community Foundation Presents Check to FERST Readers of Laurens County

FERST Readers of Laurens County received a grant from the Morris Bank Community Foundation for $3,600 to fund a local literacy initiative. These funds were used to purchase book subscriptions for 100 babies born at Fairview Park Hospital in Laurens County. Once a child is signed up for the program when they are born, they will receive one book a month until the age of five to help foster literacy development.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia overpaid $84 million in unemployment. Now they want it back

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Georgians who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic are being told they have to pay some of that money back. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, it’s because these people were overpaid. It may have been their own fault, it may have been their employers fault, but now they’re receiving notices telling them to pay up.
GEORGIA STATE

