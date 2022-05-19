Two Candidates Run for Peach County Commissioner Post 2

MACON, Ga. — There are reports of voting machine issues at the Northway Church precinct on Zebulon Road in Macon. The first ballot was not cast until nearly 8 a.m. Interim Election Supervisor Thomas Gillon says they are keeping that location open until 8 p.m. to make up for the lost time.
State Representatives David Knight (R-Griffin) and Karen Mathiak (R-Griffin) seek to make constituents aware of the recent consent order between the State Election Board (SEB) and the Spalding County Board of Elections (BOE), which clears Spalding County poll managers and workers from certain allegations of illegal activity and requires the Spalding County BOE to improve its operations for future elections. Reps. Mathiak and Knight issued the following statement:
MACON, Ga. — A rural 780-acre plot of land in west Bibb County could soon be home to one of Georgia’s largest solar farms IF the Planning and Zoning Commission approves it at their Monday meeting. The farm is sponsored by Cubico Sustainable Investments, and it drew criticism...
Commencement ceremonies for Houston County School District high schools will be held May 27 and 28, 2022. All five ceremonies will be held in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Reaves Arena. Each graduate will receive 12 tickets for graduation. Tickets will be required for entry into Reaves Arena.
ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams, who is poised to claim the Democrats’ nomination for governor of Georgia on Tuesday, told 11Alive Monday that her phrasing over the weekend, in which she said Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live,” was “inartful,” but that her point, which she made immediately after she said that, is valid — that Georgia has many infamous “worsts” and she aims to fix them.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Georgia Sheriff's Offices are warning residents about a text message scam making the rounds. In posts on Facebook, the sheriff's offices for Baldwin County and Washington County said they have received numerous calls about the scam, which offers up a link that looks as though it is from Georgia DDS.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville's Fire Department is asking city council for a raise. Firefighters are saying it's hard for them to live on what they're paid. We went to talk to one about dealing with their current salary and what the city says. "I love what I do, but...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although Sunday storms didn’t last long, thousands of residents across the Chattahoochee Valley were left without power. Extreme wind gusts tore down massive trees and bringing powerlines down along with them. Georgia Power serves nearly 100,000 residents in Muscogee County and its surrounding counties.The storm left nearly 9,000 customers without power, […]
TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - A candidate running for the Georgia House of Representatives found a campaign sign defaced with a racial slur in DeKalb County. Imani Barnes told CBS46 she noticed one of her signs in the bushes along Lavista Road in Tucker on Sunday. “Oh, somebody threw the sign,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Teacher of the Year for the largest school district in the state is calling it quits. Lee Allen has been a teacher for eight years including three of those years at Archer High School in Gwinnett County. Allen teaches math and coaches wrestling. However, he said his frustrations with the job finally got to be too much.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — While police and sheriff departments across the state may deem facial hair and tattoos as unprofessional, one local department is making some big changes. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told WGXA-TV that department will now allow men and women to show their tattoos while on duty and have beards.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At a Democratic dinner on Saturday in Gwinnett County, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a comment that is making the rounds on social media. Abrams proclaimed that “I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when...
RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputies and Emergency Responders responded to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning outside of Riddleville…Deputies took a 16 year old into custody following this incident. The victim received treatment at a nearby trauma center. This case is currently under investigation, we’ll have updates as they become available.
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA) hosted a leadership retreat today to identify short and long-range priorities and coalesce community partners around their strategic plan. “Success does not happen by luck; it happens when a comprehensive plan is developed by leadership and carried out by an award-winning staff,” said Robby Fountain,...
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A story that never gets old to tell': Elko Baptist Church in Houston County saves a piece of the past. In 1888, the railroad wanted one more stop on its route in Houston County for the North-South line. It became known as the Suwannee River Route to Florida, so Elko came to life. Soon after, folks built a church.
On Thursday, May 19, Macon-Bibb County filed suit in Superior Court against the owners, agents, and corporations of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites (4951 Romeiser Drive) due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there. This suit follows similar ones filed against the Bridgeview Inn and Suites (6000 Harrison Road) and Red Carpet Inn (2690 Riverside Drive).
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities in Barrow, Dawson, Elbert and Walton Counties. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned...
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Hancock County Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Hancock State Prison on Sunday. According to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram, the case is being treated as a homicide. Ingram says there will be an autopsy of the body in a...
FERST Readers of Laurens County received a grant from the Morris Bank Community Foundation for $3,600 to fund a local literacy initiative. These funds were used to purchase book subscriptions for 100 babies born at Fairview Park Hospital in Laurens County. Once a child is signed up for the program when they are born, they will receive one book a month until the age of five to help foster literacy development.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Georgians who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic are being told they have to pay some of that money back. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, it’s because these people were overpaid. It may have been their own fault, it may have been their employers fault, but now they’re receiving notices telling them to pay up.
