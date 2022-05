KENTUCKY — Since it was enacted in 2005, Casey’s Law has helped over 6,000 people with substance abuse disorders across the Commonwealth. Casey’s Law, originally was passed by the state legislature in 2004, and it allows family members of an individual struggling with substance use disorder to lawfully intervene and request court-ordered addiction treatment for their loved one. Casey’s Law is named for Matthew “Casey” Wethington, a Kentuckian who died of a drug overdose at age 23 after his parents unsuccessfully tried to send him to rehab.

