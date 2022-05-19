ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine prosecutor seeks life sentence for Russian soldier in war crimes trial

By Max Hunder, Tom Balmforth
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tFVu_0fjOrgVw00
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, sits inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian state prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to sentence a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, asked widow Kateryna Shelipova to forgive him for the murder of her husband, Oleksandr, in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28.

"I acknowledge my blame ... I ask you to forgive me," he told Shelipova at the hearing on Thursday attended by Reuters.

He pleaded guilty to the murder on Wednesday.

Oleksandr Shelipov's killing was one of what Ukraine and Western nations say is a far wider picture: Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes.

At Thursday's court hearing, Shishimarin cut a forlorn spectacle in a glass booth for defendants - boyish, dressed in a tracksuit and with his shaven head lowered.

The Kremlin has said it has no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limits its ability to provide assistance.

The widow told the court that on the day her husband was killed, she had heard distant shots fired from their yard and that she had called out to her husband.

"I ran over to my husband, he was already dead. Shot in the head. I screamed, I screamed so much," she said. She looked distraught and her voice trembled with emotion.

Shelipova told the court she would not object if Shishimarin was released to Russia as part of a prisoner swap to get "our boys" out of the port city of Mariupol, a reference to hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who have given themselves up to Russia. read more

The trial takes place as much of Ukraine is gripped by the fate of its soldiers who it hopes Russia will hand over as part of an exchange. In Russia, some senior lawmakers have called for the Azov Regiment fighters to be put on trial.

Shelipova said her husband had been unarmed and was dressed in civilian clothes. They had a 27-year-old son and two grandchildren together, she added.

Ukrainian state prosecutors have said Shishimarin fired several shots with an assault rifle at a civilian's head from a car after being ordered to do so. read more

Asked if he had been obliged to follow an order that amounted to a war crime, Shishimarin said "no".

"I fired a short burst, three or four bullets," he told the court.

"I am from Irkutsk Oblast (a region in Siberia), I have two brothers and two sisters ... I am the eldest," he said.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Nick Macfie and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Independent Thought
3d ago

At least he has pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness. He needs to pay for his war crimes but at least he is accepting his role in the terrors Putin has unleashed on Ukraine. At 21 he was only following orders, as wrong as they were. True justice will only happen once Putin and the Kremlin have been charged in war crimes tribunal

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes Trial#Russian#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Western#Kremlin
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy