Microsoft today has released more details about its new One Outlook email app designed to combine both the desktop email client and web versions of its popular Outlook email into one new application. Microsoft has added a wealth of new features to the new One Outlook email app and announce that it has entered its beta stage of development. If you are running Beta Channel builds, simply slide the Try the New Outlook toggle located in the upper-right corner of your classic Outlook for Windows, and follow the onscreen instructions to try out the beta development release. Microsoft has also made it possible to switch back whenever you want just by toggling off the new Outlook returning you to the classic version if desired.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO