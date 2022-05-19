Stamp Prices To Tick Upwards

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
As we approach the unofficial end of spring nears, the National Weather Service says it’s been a very wet start to the year. According to the latest data, the Pittsburgh region has received a total of 18.86 inches of rain—which is the 8th most on record. The wettest...
Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
The Republican primary for Senate is still too close to call. Dr. Mehmet Oz currently leads Dave McCormick by around 1,100 votes. There are some counties expected to count provisional ballots today. However, this race is likely to go to an automatic recount per Pennsylvania law. That decision needs to...
This weekend’s warm temperatures are a reminder about the impact weather can have on your car battery according to travel officials. Jana Tidwell is a spokeswoman for AAA and she says we typically think about the harm cold weather does to our car batteries, but the heat can also cause damage.
Local military members and Veterans are invited to participate in a workshop at the South Butler Community Library this week. The South Butler Community Library is welcoming Veterans in need of resume assistance to meet with a representative of PA CareerLink on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In addition to learning...
Authorities are investigating a recent incident where a Lawrence County resident claimed that they fell victim to a case of fraud. According to State Police, a Slippery Rock Township resident reported that they were defrauded of approximately $650 around April 19th of this year. Officials did not say how the...
One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
The Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s Football Alliance fell to the visiting Detroit Venom on Saturday, the final 28-19. Following Saturday’s contest, the Passion fall to 3-2 overall. Pittsburgh will close out their regular season this coming Saturday (May 28th) and will host the D.C. Divas. The Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0