ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Stamp Prices To Tick Upwards

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of a stamp is going up later this year. The United States Postal Service...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

Related
wisr680.com

PennDOT Hosting Local Job Fair This Week

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Precipitation Totals High To Start The Year

As we approach the unofficial end of spring nears, the National Weather Service says it’s been a very wet start to the year. According to the latest data, the Pittsburgh region has received a total of 18.86 inches of rain—which is the 8th most on record. The wettest...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Senior High School Project Facing Supply Chain Issues

Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Oz And McCormick Race Too Close To Call

The Republican primary for Senate is still too close to call. Dr. Mehmet Oz currently leads Dave McCormick by around 1,100 votes. There are some counties expected to count provisional ballots today. However, this race is likely to go to an automatic recount per Pennsylvania law. That decision needs to...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Butler, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Butler, PA
Industry
wisr680.com

AAA: Heat Can Do Damage To Car Batteries

This weekend’s warm temperatures are a reminder about the impact weather can have on your car battery according to travel officials. Jana Tidwell is a spokeswoman for AAA and she says we typically think about the harm cold weather does to our car batteries, but the heat can also cause damage.
wisr680.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Lawrence County Case

Authorities are investigating a recent incident where a Lawrence County resident claimed that they fell victim to a case of fraud. According to State Police, a Slippery Rock Township resident reported that they were defrauded of approximately $650 around April 19th of this year. Officials did not say how the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Police Investigating Crash That Sent Woman To Hospital

One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#Ticks#Butlerradio Com
wisr680.com

Local Football Update

The Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s Football Alliance fell to the visiting Detroit Venom on Saturday, the final 28-19. Following Saturday’s contest, the Passion fall to 3-2 overall. Pittsburgh will close out their regular season this coming Saturday (May 28th) and will host the D.C. Divas. The Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy