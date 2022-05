Beginning Monday, May 23rd, 2022, motorists can expect to see increased patrols on Marion County roadways as our Traffic Safety Team joins police agencies from throughout Oregon as they participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign. The increased patrols will be focused on safety belt and child seat laws and will run through Sunday, June 5th, 2022. Funding for these additional patrols are made possible through the use of federal grant dollars made available to law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO