Thomas Tuchel Sends 2022/23 Premier League Warning to Man City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will not relax until their ambitions are met as they look to end their 2021/22 campaign on a high.

It's been a largely successful campaign for the Blues. Two trophies and a top four finish, with third place likely, in the Premier League.

The Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs unfortunately couldn't be added to after two penalty shootout defeats to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals this term.

Chelsea sit behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the league, two teams who are just a step above them this season as consistency and quality separates them.

Tuchel has conquered Europe, now he needs to do it domestically. That starts with a cup and then the league title, or both, or vice-versa.

The German looked back across the campaign and although he knows it's been a successful one amid all of the challenges and obstacles, Chelsea still have a lot of ambition that hasn't been met yet.

“The season is not yet finished but of course, I refuse to judge the season by two penalty shoot-outs," reflected Tuchel on the campaign .

"If we won penalty shoot-outs it would be maybe one of the most successful seasons with four titles. Okay, we lost two penalty shoot-outs, that does not make it less impressive what effort the team put in and what success we installed to reach these finals. We are the first to admit it is not the same to play a final as it is to win a final. We are the first ones to admit that we are here to win trophies, we compete on this kind of level not just to compete but to win.

"It’s a bit like an imbalance in judging this season given the circumstances starting from a unique season again, struggled with Corona and long-term injuries then comes a situation that nobody could predict. A war that had a huge effect on our club in particular, so in the end I think it’s always the most important to look in the mirror after a season and find out if you gave everything, if everybody lived to their fullest. We did this.

"That’s why I also told the team after the cup final that I am okay and proud of how we played cup finals and go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world at the moment, given our situation of how we arrived there and how we played there. That will not change.

"There’s always room for improvement, we are the first to admit it. We arrived in this cup game with key players already out, players not available, N’Golo and Mateo with one or only half a training session. Taking this into account with the club sanctions, there are a lot of things that are quite impressive. Hopefully we manage to become third. There is progression in it.

"We have constantly been in the top three in the toughest league, we now compete with maybe the best teams to ever play in this league. From there we go. Put it into perspective, there is no need to lose sleep after this season but there’s a lot of ambition in us that is not satisfied.

"From there we go. I think it’s good to admit it. Not be too worried about it that we don’t do this. It is at some level okay, maybe some level very good but there is always room for improvement. We will not relax and give in too early.”

