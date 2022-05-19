ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't pressing themselves to get an extension done.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing a lot of changing this offseason, so their priorities are a bit filled at the moment. And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler , extending Minkah Fitzpatrick isn't on the top of their list.

Fowler reported the Steelers "won't be rushed" into an extension for Fitzpatrick. He also said the two-time All-Pro safety is looking at a contract worth roughly $17.5 million per year, the average of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

While the Steelers will likely extend Fitzpatrick this offseason, they hold up likely comes from their hiring of a new general manager. Pittsburgh's rule has always been that they do no negotiate contracts during the season, and it's unknown if that'll change with a new GM.

Fitzpatrick is set to make $10.612 million under his fifth-year option this season. As of now, only Tre Norwood is signed beyond 2023 at the position.

